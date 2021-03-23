New restaurant: Whiskey Wings to replace Benton's Cafe
Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star
Whiskey Wings is setting up shop at the site formerly known as Benton's Cafe, at 126 N. Broadway in Shawnee.
According to a Facebook post, the business is now seeking applicants for servers and cashiers. An opening date could be as soon as mid-April.
Whiskey Wings also has a location open in Meeker.
Watch for updates.
