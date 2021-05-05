Shawnee Forward names account executive

Shawnee Forward has just announced its hiring of Fhionna Shaughnessy as its new account executive, handling all member relations of the organization.

Shaughnessy, a Shawnee High School graduate, returns from a year away in New York City where she worked retail in SoHo. She said her time there built her self confidence, because it gave her experience in meeting all types of individuals in all different types of work.

"I look forward to what this position has in store for me as I support all the different types of businesses and business leaders in our community," she said.

“We interviewed a very high quality pool of candidates and believe Fhionna is the perfect fit for our organization and our membership,” CEO Rachael Melot said. “The response from the community so far is that Shawnee Forward is so lucky to have Fhionna. Her positive energy and love of Shawnee is just what we need.”

Shaughnessy said she accepted the position because she sees it as an amazing opportunity to bring the community and business owners closer together while so much growth is happening.

“I am so excited to meet new individuals and share the love I have for my hometown,” Shaughnessy said. “I believe God brought me to Shawnee Forward to foster positive encouragement across this community and to be a part of something so much bigger than myself.”

Shaughnessy said she is already impressed with the influence Shawnee Forward’s economic development teams and committees have on regional issues and local business growth.

For more information, call (405) 273-6092 or visit the Shawnee Forward offices at 231 N. Bell Street.

