Johnson named a '50 Making a Difference' honoree

Special to the News-Star

Amanda Teape Johnson, SLW ambassador at First United Bank in Shawnee, has been named as one of The Journal Record’s ‘50 Making a Difference’ honorees.

According to the Journal Record’s website, this list is comprised of “women whose accomplishments are a credit to the Sooner State” and one honoree will be selected as the 2021 Woman of the Year at a gala that will take place in October 2021.

Daniel Matthews, the executive director of the Community Market of Pottawatomie County, shared this in his nomination letter of recommendation for Amanda: “She has proven herself to be effective at bringing change to our community, and implementing systems that measurably improve the quality of life of our citizens. In addition to being a successful professional, Amanda has consistently demonstrated her care and concern for the community through involvement in community non-profit boards and organizations. Amanda plays an important role in bringing business, education, and non-profit work together in our community.”

First United Community Bank President in Shawnee Paul Bass also shared, “Amanda has been a proven leader within our organization, as well as in the Shawnee community. She serves our organization as the Spend Life Wisely Ambassador for our Shawnee market and engages our community through our four pillars: faith, health and wellness, financial well-being, and personal growth. From working with schools to non-profits to businesses and the general community, the four pillars resonate in her work and empower our community to grow in these areas. The implementation of her role has encouraged other businesses to engage more fully in the community as well.”

On top of Amanda’s work at First United, she also strives to build change in the community. She is a part of the progress happening in Shawnee and continues to be a part of conversations that are happening surrounding growth for the community. Amanda’s background includes working for Visit Shawnee, serving on the Planning Commission for the City of Shawnee, and she plays an active role in the Shawnee Forward Ambassadors.

Amanda also gives her time outside of work to organizations like Junior Service League of Shawnee, United Way of Pottawatomie County, Legacy Parenting Center, Community Market of Pottawatomie County, Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County and South Central Industries. Amanda has served on the Sustain Committee for three local non-profits, is the incoming drive chair for the local United Way and past president for Junior Service League of Shawnee. By committing to the non-profits in our community, she is working to build a better community for the future generations.