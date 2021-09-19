Arvest Foundation presents funds to Project: Safe and United Way of Pott. County

The Shawnee News-Star

On behalf of the Arvest Foundation, Arvest associates recently presented checks to two local organizations.

A $5,000 check to support Project:Safe was presented to Renee Clemmens to support the 24-hour crisis hotline. Callers receive assistance with safety planning, referrals for resources, help finding a safe shelter, help requesting a sexual assault nurse exam, and other relevant services.

A $2,500 check was presented to Sandy Vandergurg of United Way of Pottawatomie County to support this year’s campaign.

About the Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.