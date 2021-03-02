Program helps cattle producers learn about forages

Carla Smith, horticulture educator

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

The Cattlemen’s Forage College is an online program for cattle producers or hay producers to learn more about forages for grazing or hay production with state extension specialists. The March 18 webinar will cover Forage Testing and Warm Season Forage Management at 6 p.m.

The Pottawatomie County Cattlemen’s Association usually offers similar programs and speakers but is unable to meet right now. Anyone interested in forage information is encouraged to participate, free of charge.

Please call 405-273-7683 or email carlasm@okstate.edu to register for home viewing or the classroom at 14001 Acme Road, Shawnee. Anyone without internet access who would like to see the program can contact the extension office to be provided with a classroom. The class size is limited to 12, so call ahead. Masks are required at the site.