Prague beef producer among those selected for prestigious leadership program

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – An elite group of Oklahoma beef producers have been selected to be part of class 28 of the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy (CLA). CLA is a program of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) targeted for beef producers ages 25-40 and designed to develop young OCA members through industry exposure, education, and association communication.

The CLA Class 28 participants include: Stacy Beirig, Ringwood; Ryan Cantarella, Ardmore; Luke Chapman, Ardmore; Billie Coldwater, Vici; Marcus Dunn, Coyle; Christina Farris, Ft. Cobb; Brandon Fix, Adair; Landen Hendon, Newalla; Mark Landess, Guyman; Courtney McNeff, Stillwater; Kelli Mitchell, Afton; Stephen Morcom, Marlow; Blaine Ragan, Dacoma; Tony Rossi, Kinta; Levi Shelby, Madill; Steven Stewart, Prague; Dillon and Kaylee Travis, Maramec; Lori White, Putnam; Sarah Donahue, Medford; and Sydney Gerken, Kingfisher.

“The CLA program is very valuable to our Association and the beef industry,” said Mike Weeks, OCA president. “This program helps identify and develop young cattlemen willing to take a leadership role and carry out the OCA’s vision – protecting and empowering Oklahoma Cattlemen today, to serve tomorrow.”

CLA consists of a series of four seminars designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry, including: purebred, cow-calf, backgrounding, dairy, feeding, processing, retail, foodservice, animal health, marketing, finance, etc. The seminars provide participants the opportunity to further explore our business, gain essential information and network with fellow OCA members.

“The first seminar is scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Oklahoma City and the Dodge City, Kan. area,” said Weeks. "After postponing this program one year ago, we are so excited to get things started again."

The CLA program is completely funded by several generous sponsors including Oklahoma Ag Credit, Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, Merck Animal Health, The Noble Research Institute, ABS Global, ADM, Multimin USA, American Angus Association, Neogen, Oklahoma Beef Council, Farm Data Services, Reproduction Enterprises Inc., Langston’s Western Wear, Stuart Farm and Ranch, McKay Ford, National Livestock, Livestock Nutrition Center, BancCentral NA and the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation.

The OCA works to protect and empower Oklahoma cattlemen. OCA speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. For more information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.