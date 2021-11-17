Hay bales: Reducing hay waste

Mike Trammell - Pottawatomie County Ag Educator/Multi-County Agronomist

With winter on our doorstep, many beef producers in Pottawatomie County are feeding hay. This time of year is always a good time to remember our method of feeding hay can cost or save you money. Research has shown that using a ring can prevent undue waste of hay. We have all gone out to the areas we feed hay and found that cattle have bedded down or trampled a lot of it into the mud. Over time, research has shown as much as 15 to 30% of hay can be wasted this way. Just the simple practice of using a ring can reduce hay waste.

There is now research from many different universities that demonstrates that various types of hay feeders can make a difference in reducing hay losses while feeding. Animal scientists at Michigan State University, looked at hay waste associated with four different hay feeder design types: cone, ring, trailer, and cradle. All feeder types allowed approximately 14.5 inches for each animal. Dry matter hay waste was 3.5%, 6.1%, 11.4% and 14.6% for the cone, ring, trailer, and cradle feeders, respectively. There were differences in the behavior of cows at the feeders that were correlated to the differences in wastage between feeder types. Cows eating from the cradle feeder had displayed about 3 times as much butting and displacement behavior as other feeder types and four times as many entrances compared to cows feeding at the other type of feeders. The researchers determined that slanted bar designs encourage animals to keep their head in the feeder for longer periods while eating.

The effect of hay feeding method on cow performance and economics was also evaluated using mature beef cows at the Dickinson North Dakota Research Extension Center. Methods evaluated included rolling round bales out on the ground, a PTO driven round bale processor that shreds round bales into windrows, and a tapered cone round bale feeder engineered with a center tapered cone creating a manger around the inner circumference of the feeder. Pregnant cows were fed for a period of 58 days to document hay waste, and cow performance (weight gain, ultrasound fat depth change, body condition score change and hay intake). Labor inputs, and feeding time, were also subsequently used to develop an economic analysis.

The cows eating at the tapered cone feeder had increased ending weight, rib and rump fat depth change, increased ending body condition score, and reduced hay usage. In the economic analysis model, which was developed for 100 head cow herd sizes, feeding with a tapered cone round bale feeder offered substantial cost savings per cow arising from lower hay usage and reduced equipment operating time. Feeding costs per cow in the 100 head herd for rolling out bales, shredding bales with a processor and feeding bales in a tapered cone feeder were $97.99, $107.44, and $85.36, respectively. Using a PTO driven bale processor to shred bales into windrows before feeding was the most expensive due to higher equipment ownership cost and higher hay disappearance per cow compared to the tapered cone bale feeder. Rolling bales out on the ground or shredding into windrows with a bale processor increased hay usage and winter feeding cost without enhancing cow performance.

This research gives producers some guidance on how to properly evaluate their hay feeding methods. It shows there are opportunities to increase cost-effectiveness in your cow herd and improve your bottom line.

If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office, or visit our website: http://www.oces.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/