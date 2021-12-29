Hay Bales: Body condition important for bred heifers

Mike Trammell - Pottawatomie County Ag Educator & Multi-county Agronomist

Cattle producers need to be paying extra attention now to conditioning bred heifers for optimal health.

Bred replacement heifers that will calve in January and February need to continue to grow and maintain body condition. Ideally, 2-year-old heifers should be in a body condition score of six at the time their first calf is born. This allows them the best opportunity to provide adequate colostrum to the newborn, repair the reproductive tract, return to heat cycles, rebreed on time for next year and continue normal body growth. In terms of production and management, bred heifers typically need to be gaining at least one pound per head per day from now until calving time, assuming that the animals are in good body condition coming out of summer.

Also, the heifers will need supplemental protein, if the major source of forage in the diet is bermudagrass or native pasture grass hay. If the forage source is adequate in quantity and average in quality, say 6-9% crude protein, heifers will need about two pounds of a high protein - between 38-44% crude protein - in supplement each day. This will probably need to be increased with higher quality hay such as alfalfa or additional energy feed such as 20% range cubes as winter weather creates additional nutrient requirements. If the forage source is adequate in quantity and average in quality, about 6-9% crude protein, heifers will need about two pounds of a protein between 38-44% crude protein supplementation each day.

This will probably need to be increased with higher quality hay such as alfalfa or additional energy feed such as 20% range cubes as winter weather creates additional nutrient requirements. Soybean hulls or wheat-midds could also be used to ensure adequate energy intake of pregnant heifers. Wheat pasture can be used as a supplement for pregnant replacement heifers, provided adequate rainfall produces necessary forage growth. Using wheat pasture judiciously makes sense for pregnant heifers for two reasons:

Pregnant heifers consuming full feed on wheat pasture will gain at about three pounds per head per day. If they are on the wheat too long, heifers can become obese thus causing calving difficulty.

Wheat pasture can be used for gain of stocker cattle or weaned replacement heifers more efficiently. If wheat pasture is used for bred heifers, use it judiciously as a protein supplement by allowing the heifers access to the wheat pasture on alternate days.

Some cattle producers have reported that one day on wheat pasture and two days on native range or bermudagrass pasture appears to work best. This encourages the heifers to go graze in the warm-season pasture for the second day, rather than just stand by the gate waiting to be turned back onto wheat.

Whatever method is used to grow pregnant replacement heifers, producers should be aware of how their management is affecting the animals and that they remain in good body condition by calving. This allows heifers to grow into fully developed and productive cows, which is important to the state of Oklahoma.

After all, cattle and calves are the number one agricultural commodity produced in Oklahoma, accounting for 40 percent of total agricultural cash receipts and adding approximately $2.5 billion to the state economy, according to National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) data. NASS data indicates Oklahoma is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of cattle and calves, with the third-largest number of cattle operations in a state.

If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office, or visit our website: http://www.oces.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/