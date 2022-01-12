Hay bales: Wintertime brush control

Mike Trammell - Pottawatomie County Ag Educator & Multi-county Agronomist

Killing brush in the wintertime is something we don’t normally think about. It can, however, be an effective way of removing invading brush species out of a pasture or fence line. Several different methods of controlling brush in the winter exist and each works a little differently depending on the size of the tree and how the chemical is applied.

Cut Stump: Cut stump treatments are an effective way of controlling unwanted brush and should be used any time a tree is mechanically cut down to reduce the risk of resprouting of the tree from the stump or associated basal buds. After choosing an herbicide that will be most effective on the species you are trying to control, mix 25 % of the herbicide with 75% diesel (1 quart of chemical to 3 quarts of diesel/gallon). Once the plant has been cut down, treat the outside edge of the stump or stem with a liberal amount of the spray. The liquid should be sprayed on heavy enough so that it runs down the side of the stump to the soil level. This works best on basal sprouting species of trees such as oaks and elms. It is not quite as effective on root sprouting species such as locusts and persimmon.

Conventional Basal Bark: This treatment is similar to the cut stump treatment. Instead of cutting the tree down, you just apply the herbicide oil mix to the lower 15 to 20 inches of the trunk or stem of the plant you are trying to eliminate. It is important to treat the entire circumference of the tree until the herbicide diesel mixture begins to run off and begins to puddle around base of plant. The diesel herbicide mixture is 4 % herbicide to 96% diesel (151 cc of herbicide to each gallon of diesel). This treatment is effective at any time of the year.

Low Volume Basal Bark: This treatment is similar to the conventional treatment except that less liquid is sprayed on the plant stem. The diesel – chemical mixture is 20% herbicide to 80% diesel, (757 cc of chemical mixed in a gallon of diesel or a pint and a half of chemical mixed with diesel to complete 1 gallon). Apply the herbicide oil mix to the lower 12 to 15 inches of the trunk or stem of the plant you are trying to control. It is important to treat the entire circumference of the tree until the herbicide diesel mixture begins to run down the trunk but does not puddle on the soil. This treatment can be applied any time of the year but is most effective April to October.

Soil Applied Spot Concentrate: Soil applied spot treatments are applied either in clay pellet formulations or as applications of herbicide concentrate at the base of the tree or brush species you intend to kill. Application rates are based on the brush size and brush species. Refer to the chemical label before attempting treatment. These spot treatments require rainfall in order to get the chemical down in the soil where the tree roots can pick it up the following spring. Application timing is best left to late winter during the February to April time frame but will work year-round.

There are many herbicides that work well with these different application methods. Some of the more common are triclopyr, picloram, tebuthiuron, velpar and mixtures of 2,4-D with other broadleaf herbicides. When choosing an herbicide to use, select one that is active against the brush species you are trying to kill by the treatment method you are using. A table listing brush species by herbicide susceptibility can be obtained at your local county extension office.

It is very important to read and follow all herbicide label recommendations prior to applying the herbicide. Remember the label is the law. It will be safer for you, save you money and protect the environment.

If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office, or visit our website: http://www.oces.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/

The pesticide information presented in this publication was current with federal and state regulations at the time of printing. The user is responsible for determining that the intended use is consistent with the label of the product being used. Use pesticides safely. Read and follow label directions. The information given herein is for educational purposes only. Reference to commercial products or trade names is made with the understanding that no discrimination is intended and no endorsement by the Cooperative Extension Service is implied.