Hay Bales: The ABCs of Sprigging Bermudagrass

Mike Trammell Pottawatomie County Ag Educator & Multi- County Agronomist

As spring approaches, many of you will begin to think about converting an old go back field or a wheat pasture to Bermudagrass production. The following article contains a few things you need to keep in mind before sprigging.

First of all, should you even plant Bermuda on this soil? Bermuda does not do well on deep sugar sands. Likewise, it does not do well on shallow upland clay soils. You might consider a different forage species to plant if the soil type is not suited to Bermudagrass production.

Second, how much will it cost? Its difficult to quote a cost when prices may vary from one area to the next, but a good guess is sprigs are going to cost from about $2 to $5 dollars per bushel depending on the variety. Sprigs should be planted from 20 to 40 bushels per acre. Sprigging cost can run from 35 to 50 dollars per acre. Its easy to see that to plant an acre of sprigs can run close to 100 to 150 dollars per acre, even before the required fertilizer is applied and the cost of field preparation is calculated.

Third, when should I sprig? Oklahoma State University has suggested planting sprigs in February and March. However, it seems most sprigs get planted in April, May, and June. Past research and demonstration trials in eastern Oklahoma have shown that sprig survival and first year’s ground cover are better when sprigs are planted in January, February, March, and April than where sprigs were planted in May and June.

Fourth, how much fertilizer should I put down? It’s the same answer we always give, take a soil sample, and follow the recommendations for Bermudagrass establishment. The pH, phosphorus and potassium levels should be addressed prior to planting. Only 30 to 40 units of nitrogen (65 lb. to 85 lb./ac of urea) should be applied at planting. More is not better. If to much nitrogen is applied at planting, weedy grasses can compete with the establishing Bermudagrass sprigs. Once sprigs are up and the runners are 6 to 8 inches in length, apply another 50 units of nitrogen (150 lb./ac of ammonium nitrate) top dressed.

If the NRCS is cost sharing on the establishment, fertility recommendations will be made for just establishment and will be less fertilizer than we would recommend for a production system. Let your county educator know that its cost shared when you bring in your soil sample.

Field preparation for sprigging is very important. A firm fine seed bed will be best for sprig survival. If the field is too rough, you won’t get good sprig to soil contact and the sprigs may dry out and die. If the soil is too fluffy, it will crust over after a rain and the shoots will have a hard time pushing through the crust. Ideally, sprigs should be planted about 2 inches deep in moist soil. Rolling the ground with a culti-packer after sprigging will improve sprig to soil contact. A good rule of thumb is one bushel of Bermudagrass sprigs equals 1.25 sq. foot. A 6 x 8- foot pickup bed 1.5-foot-deep equals 55 to 60 bushels when firmed. When it comes to weed management during establishment, broadleaf weeds should be sprayed when sprig runners are 6 to 8 inches long with ½ to ¾ lb. per acre of the active ingredient of 2,4-D. Weedy grasses should be flash grazed or mowed any time they become tall enough to shade emerging Bermuda shoots.

