Hay Bales: Planning for Spring Forage Production

Mike Trammell Pottawatomie County Ag Educator & Multi- County Agronomist

As the snow and ice of winter has melted away, it’s time to be considering our spring and summer forage production needs. For cool-season grasses, February is the time we should consider applying nitrogen (N) fertilizer so mother nature has a chance to provide the rain necessary to move it into the plants root zone prior to spring. Tall fescue and annual ryegrass will begin responding to the warmer temperatures of March. A good shot of N fertilizer will go a long way toward producing the spring forage needed to get our livestock through until the Bermudagrass begins to green up and start producing in May. It takes about 60 lbs of N to produce one ton of cool-season forage. Both of the aforementioned species have the ability to easily produce in excess of 2 tons of spring forage if the N and rainfall are available for growth. Livestock grazing needs for this period should be estimated (Forage Budgeting fact sheet 2584) and a yield goal for production should be set. Then, it is a simple matter of determining how much nitrogen fertilization will be required to produce the amount of forage needed to provide our livestock with high quality grazing.

During this same time frame, we also need to consider the effects that winter forages may have on our Bermudagrass stands and determine if these winter forages may interfere with production through competition. We may also need to decide whether or not to manage some of our acreage for maximum winter annual forage production and some of our acreage for early Bermudagrass production. Bermudagrass like any other plant, has specific conditions under which it grows well. When another plant gets the competitive advantage over it, the Bermudagrass may suffer from one or more stresses that these other plants subject it to. Winter forages that are maturing during or just prior to the breaking of the Bermudagrass dormancy will actively out compete the Bermuda for water, fertility and light making it hard for the Bermuda to respond with its customary vigor. Management strategies that give the competitive advantage to the Bermuda should be considered if early May production of Bermudagrass is desired.

If we consider a farm with two equal sized Bermudagrass pastures and both have been interseeded with annual ryegrass we might want to fertilize one in February for maximum ryegrass production and wait to fertilize the other until around the first of May for maximum Bermudagrass production. While waiting until later to fertilize the Bermudagrass pasture, we may want to graze it closely in late April to keep the annual ryegrass short so that it does not use up all the available water and nutrients before the Bermudagrass pasture begins to grow. This strategy also reduces the annual ryegrass’s ability to get tall enough to shade the newly emerging Bermudagrass. The pasture that was fertilized for maximum annual ryegrass production can be rotated with this pasture to provide high quality grazing in March and April and any excess hayed off in May for later use. It can then be fertilized in May for its Bermudagrass component and provide high quality forage for a rotation from the early producing Bermudagrass pasture.

As indicated earlier, when two or more plant species compete for the same resources the growth potential of one or both will suffer due to competition. By manipulating grazing pressure and fertility applications we can give the competitive advantage to one or the other depending on our particular forage production needs.