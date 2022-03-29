Agriculture: Certified applicator training to be offered in Lincoln County

By Alisa Boswell-Gore

STILLWATER – The Lincoln County Extension Office will be hosting an applicator certification event for agricultural producers on April 8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

“The purpose is to provide continuing education units so ag producers and businesses can maintain their private applicator and commercial applicator licenses,” said Cody Linker, Lincoln County agriculture educator. “This meeting is hopefully going to check several boxes for producers.”

The applicator certification event will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds (1023 E. 15th) in Chandler, Oklahoma. Participants must register by April 1.

Through the all-day training, six hours of CEUs will be available to participants for renewing their applicator license as well as Dicamba training. Producers must already have their applicator license to participate in the training.

The Dicamba training will introduce producers to the required regulations that must be followed with the use of Dicamba on their crops and will provide certification in the use of Dicamba. Linker said the training event will be useful to ag producers anywhere in the state.

The following is the schedule for the event:

8:-8:30 a.m.: Registration

8:30-9 a.m.: Dicamba training – Todd Baughman (video), Oklahoma State University Extension specialist for row crop weeds

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Sandbur control – Cody Linker

10:30-11 a.m.: Break

11 a.m.-12 p.m.- New approach to understanding weed thresholds – Scott Clawson, northeast district ag economist

12-12:30 p.m.: Lunch

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Brush control – Brian Pugh, northeast district agronomist

1:30-1:45 p.m.: Break

1:45-3:45 p.m.: Sprayer calibration and wick bar demonstration – Brian Pugh

3:45-4 p.m.: Wrap-up

For more information or to register for the event, contact Cody Linker at 405-258-0560 or cody.linker@okstate.edu.

OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state's 77 counties. Most information is available at little to no cost.