Arvest Bank names Brian Nave community president in Shawnee

Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Brian Nave will succeed Chris Clark as community bank president for Arvest in Shawnee, effective June 1. Clark will continue to serve as a member of the bank’s executive loan committee and Arvest’s Central Oklahoma Board of Advisors.

Nave has served in various roles – most recently as senior vice president and commercial loan manager – at Arvest since 2010.

“Brian has a wide array of banking experience and we couldn’t be more excited for him to take this next step,” said Ron Witherspoon, president for Arvest in Oklahoma City. “His experience working with Chris will be invaluable as we continue to deliver the brand of customer-focused banking that has made us successful in Shawnee. I know Brian also is excited to lead us in some new directions as we continue to understand the ways our customers’ preferences are changing and how we can stay ahead of their needs and expectations.”

Nave earned a bachelor’s degree in technology education and a master’s in business administration at Northeastern State University. He is a board member for the Shawnee Kiwanis Club, a member of the Shawnee Economic Development Foundation and a Shawnee Forward work force committee member, among other community involvement activities.

Clark, who joined Arvest in 1999, served as a board member for the Shawnee Family YMCA, the Shawnee Economic Development Foundation, Salvation Army and United Way, among a lengthy list of other civic endeavors.

“The hard work, commitment, dedication and optimism Chris has shown throughout his career embodies the Arvest culture,” Witherspoon said. “He has been a fantastic leader, colleague and friend to us all and his kindness is unmatched. We wish Chris well as he moves into the next chapter of his life, which includes spending more time with his wife, Dava, and are grateful he will continue to serve via our board of advisors.”

