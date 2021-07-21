Business brief: CPN's First National Bank completes acquisition

FNB

SHAWNEE — First National Bank & Trust Co. (FNB), owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), has closed the sale of its acquisition of MidWest Community Financial Corp. (MCFC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, The First State Bank (FSB).

The acquisition closed on Friday, July 16 and represents Oklahoma’s largest merger and acquisition transaction in banking since 2016.

“Our vision for First National Bank & Trust is to continue to build the highest quality community-focused bank in Oklahoma. The acquisition of The First State Bank aligns with our vision to acquire profitable, quality Oklahoma banks with talented management teams and employees,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Cain. “This acquisition more than doubles our size in terms of employees and assets, and enhances our value proposition to be the strongest bank of choice in our markets.”

FNB will add FSB’s Oklahoma City, Midwest City, and Canute branches to its current roster of locations in Shawnee, Lawton, Holdenville, Mangum, and Granite along with its Loan Production Office (LPO) in Edmond.