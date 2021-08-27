SSC announces new President’s Leadership Class

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College has chosen 30 freshmen students for Class XV of the SSC Presidential Leadership program. PLC is a two-year scholarship program created to help students develop leadership skills and provide personal and professional growth opportunities.

“The Presidential Leadership Class provides students with unique opportunities to foster their leadership skills while developing academic growth,” said Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds. “We look forward to working with these outstanding students. They will have some great opportunities throughout the year to meet with state leaders, learn about state government and philanthropy, study leadership styles and volunteer their time,” she said.

The scholarship program was established to provide educational classroom and extracurricular activities to enhance leadership skills of students. Responsibilities of PLC members include volunteering for community service programs and campus events.

School officials throughout the college’s service area of Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Hughes and Okfuskee counties are invited by President Reynolds to nominate high school seniors as candidates for the scholarship program each December. Other students are nominated by business owners and school officials. Participants are selected based on ACT scores, academic performance in high school and demonstrated leadership ability.

Freshman members of the President’s Leadership Class XV are: Ava Adams, Seminole; Dalton Alsip, Chandler; Frank Bourlon, Bethel; Timothy Brill, Prague; Erin Bronson, Shawnee; Caryssa Bui, Shawnee; Cythina Bui, Shawnee; Rebekah Choate, Seminole; Thomas Choate, Seminole; Colin Dulaney, Davis; Colin Frederick, Seminole; Marlee Hunter, Del City; Braeden Jones, Oklahoma City; Grant Jones, Little Rock, Arkansas; Anna Kelsey, Tecumseh; Jordan Lewis, Seminole; Kendra Lewis, Bowlegs; Kegan Magee, Aurora, TX; Brynna McAlvain, Seminole; Kaden Morris, Holdenville; Blake Parrick, Stroud; Allyson Randall, Okemah; Collin Ross, Lamar; Ayzia Shirey, Shawnee; Abigail Shook, Bixby; Jeremy Slate, Carrolton, TX; Hailey Wallace, Wellston; Brent White, Shawnee; Blake Williams, Bixby; and Hunter Winn, Shawnee.

The freshmen attended an orientation session at the college prior to the start of classes. They were also guests, along with their parents, at a reception held at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 24, where President and CEO Marci Donaho spoke about the history of the museum and the importance of volunteerism.

During the fall semester, the students will participate in a variety of activities, including a “challenge adventure” team-building course, and visits to the Oklahoma History Museum, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center and Eagle Aviary, the Oklahoma Aquarium and The Gathering Place. The group will also volunteer at the Food Bank of Oklahoma.

For more information about the PLC, contact SSC Director of Board Relations and Administrative Operations Mechell Downey, at 405-382-9260 or at m.downey@sscok.edu.