Business column: Building a personal brand on LinkedIn.com for employment during COVID-19

Dr. Daryl D. Green, OBU

Are you looking for a better job now with the threat of Covid-19 decreasing? Are you worried about your future hopes of employment? With the unintended consequences of the pandemic, many individuals are struggling with the reality of future employment. Since I have been conducting job coaching over the last 20 years, I’ve seen a major disconnect between what employers desired from potential employees and what today’s job seekers expect of employers. Today’s job market is digital. Yet, most job seekers do not have a digital mindset.

Sadly, some individuals do not realize that the employment process has changed. Without an effective online presence, job seekers will not be positioned for hiring success. Being the world’s largest online professional network, LinkedIn.com has become necessary for business professionals. This article examines how LinkedIn.com can help job seekers build their personal brand for employment opportunities.

Today’s job seekers can benefit from a professional Likedin profile. Covid-19 has created a New Normal in society. Employment is no exception. According to Business2community.com, 427,000 resumes are posted each week on Monster.com, an online job board; 8 million job applicants said they found their job on Twitter.com. Having an online presence is vital for today’s employment opportunities. With over 700 million members in over 200 countries and territories, LinkedIn is the perfect digital footprint for savvy job seekers. In fact, 89% of employment recruiters have hired through LinkedIn.com. Connecting with the right person can increase career networking opportunities with the basic “Six Degrees of Separation” principle. The following tips are provided to get the most attention on LinkedIn:

Submit a professional photo.

Create a catchy headline aimed at potential employers.

Write an incredible summary statement.

Select a unique LinkedIn URL for your profile.

Obtain recommendations from professors, employers, coaches, and other influencers who can speak to your character and leadership abilities.

Post relevant articles on your LinkedIn profile (i.e., LinkedIn Pulse) that demonstrate your critical thinking and writing style.

List appropriate work and volunteer experiences.

Upload presentations and written documents that showcase your professional abilities.

Follow businesses and organizations that are potential employers or contacts.

Join LinkedIn Groups that add to your professional network.

With fierce competition for jobs, job seekers need to present a great image to future employers. LinkedIn provides an excellent gateway to more employment opportunities online. Richard Bolles, author of What Color is Your Parachute, argues, “In today’s world, he or she who gets hired is not necessarily the one who can do that job best but the one who knows the most about how to get hired. If you learn new advanced job-hunting skills, you can not only survive. You can thrive.” The article demonstrated that individuals can utilize LinkedIn.com to help them build their professional brand for employment opportunities.

With access to the LinkedIn platform, job seekers can separate themselves from the competition. Unlike traditional job-hunting tactics like a resume, LinkedIn allows individuals to be more proactive, establish professional networks, obtain needed resources, and foster a professional relationship with prospective employers, clients, and partners. In building an effective LinkedIn profile, job seekers can ensure more career opportunities even during a pandemic. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

About Dr. Daryl D. Green:

Dr. Daryl D. Green, DSL, and his wife Estraletta are the owners of AGSM Consulting LLC based in Tennessee. He is also the Dickinson Chair of Business professor at Oklahoma Baptist University in the Paul Dickinson College of Business. In 2016, Dr. Green retired from the DOE, where he worked as a senior engineer for over 27 years. Dr. Green is an awarding speaker and author with several published books, including Job Strategies for the 21st Century, Small Business Marketing, and Marketing for Professionals. If you would like more information about this article or business assistance, please contact Dr. Green at drdarylgreen@gmail.com or visit www.drdarylgreen.com.

