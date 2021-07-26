Business column: Shawnee employee shortage and creating innovative strategies for recruitment

By Dr. Daryl D. Green - OBU

With COVID-19 continuing to impact businesses globally, today’s small businesses must consider new strategies during what has become a severe employment shortage. Shawnee is not the exception. In 2020, many businesses were forced to either furlough or lay-off workers, especially in the tourist and food industries. As we move ahead with reopening the economy, businesses are now unable to operate effectively without quality workers.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of job openings rose to a record level (9.29 million in May, from 9.19 million in April). There is clearly a shortage of workers, which means that employers feel they are forced to pay more to attract those fewer people still in the job market. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines several innovative strategies that small businesses can utilize to attract and retain employees in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Right now, there is a huge demand for talented workers. In fact, some businesses, especially in the tourism industry, are suffering from the lack of essential workers. Many unemployed people have opted not to come back to work for various reasons (i.e. low pay, safety). Management experts Jason Furman and Wilson Powell note, “The main reason for the lack of much faster job growth has been the unusually low number of people transitioning from unemployment to employment—a flow that should be at or near record levels given the overall labor market.” Thus, record job openings and increased hourly earnings (about 4.5 % on an annual basis) still have not been enough to convince workers to return.

Regardless of the factors that are driving this situation, most small businesses will need to retool if they are to survive in the wake of this employee shortage. Small businesses have to adopt new strategies in order to attract quality employees post-pandemic. Sadly, many small businesses are not equipped to infuse innovative thinking into their organizations because of the competing priorities of having to maintain their daily operations. Furthermore, companies often end up in a bidding war with other businesses in order to get the best workers during the shortage.

Contrary to popular belief, money is not the only motivator for employees. In fact, money is not the only incentive that attracts prospective employees. Given this reality, small businesses should consider the following creative ways to recruit and retain quality employees:

Develop a human capital strategy that complements the emerging hiring trends.

Build an employee loyalty program with incentives to keep good employees. Small businesses need to protect their most valuable asset---quality employees.

Implement some aspects of artificial intelligence and automation into their operation for efficiency and effectiveness.

Develop an online recruitment program using Indeed, Glassdoor, and other recruitment websites.

Create or enhance a presence on LinkedIn for recruitment if applicable.

Connect with Generation Z employees by providing practical training, such as micro internships with local universities. Programs like those in place at Oklahoma Baptist University provide business students with practical experience, while also providing businesses with marketing assistance.

Utilize flexible employee hours and remote working options.

Incorporate a meaningful, frequent reward system.

Allow employees to create and innovate in their working environment.

In today’s changing landscape, successful small businesses have to implement effective recruitment and retention strategies. Unfortunately, some companies will stick to traditional recruitment tactics by simply offering more money. With the shortage of workers, some businesses, especially small businesses, find themselves in this competitive hiring climate. This article discusses how today’s small businesses can implement innovative strategies to attract and retain employees in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Pray that it is not too late.

Dr. Daryl Green provides consulting, guidance and management training for today’s small businesses. He is the Dickinson Chair of Business in the Paul Dickinson College of Business at Oklahoma Baptist University. He and his students have assisted over 100 businesses in the region with marketing and management expertise. If you would like more information about this article or wish to inquire about assistance for your business, please contact Dr. Green at daryl.green@okbu.edu or visit www.drdarylgreen.com.