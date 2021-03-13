Business: Silver Dollar City, Arvest Bank announce 10-year collaboration

The Shawnee News-Star

BRANSON, Missouri – Silver Dollar City and Arvest Bank announce a 10-year, multi-tiered collaboration in which Arvest Bank becomes the “Official Sponsor of Family Fun” at Silver Dollar City Attractions, including the theme park, White Water water park, the Showboat Branson Belle and the Silver Dollar City Campground. Arvest Bank is also the presenting sponsor of Silver Dollar City’s Star-Spangled Summer and Echo Hollow amphitheater, with a season of concerts.

“We are very excited to begin this strategic collaboration with Arvest Bank,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Arvest’s commitment to their communities, along with their reputation for delivering great customer service aligns well with our brand and our culture. Our guests are our top priority, and we know that Arvest’s customers are their top priority as well.”

“Silver Dollar City offers a unique atmosphere and experience that can’t be found at any other theme park in America,” said Jason Kincy, senior vice president and marketing director for Arvest Bank. “We are looking forward to working with this talented team and doing our part in making their guests’ visit fun and memorable. Additionally, we have worked with Silver Dollar City to obtain various savings on ticket purchases as an added benefit for our customers.”

There will also be special savings for Arvest Bank customers who use their Arvest debit or credit cards at park attractions. Silver Dollar City recently announced a full slate of new events and longtime favorites for the 2021 season, continuing the 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee of the famed Branson, Missouri theme park that opens March 17 for the 2021 season.