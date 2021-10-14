FNB of Shawnee welcomes new employees

The Shawnee News-Star

First National Bank & Trust Co. welcomes James P. Boggs as executive vice president, Shawn Childress as internal auditor, and Scott Kemp as the new senior lending officer.

Shawn Childress recently joined First National Bank & Trust Co. of Shawnee as an internal auditor. Graduating from East Central University in Ada with a degree in accounting, Childress has years of experience in banking. He has worked in public accounting in Norman for a small certified public accountant firm doing tax and audit and an internal auditor of a small to mid-sized privately-owned bank as well as internal audit manager and assistant vice-president of internal audit of a publicly traded mid-size bank.

Childress’ level of experience and knowledge regarding the functions of banking and accounting makes him well-suited for his role as an internal auditor, which he accepted in May 2021.

“I’ve always enjoyed numbers and working on complex issues with suggestions for improvements,” Childress said. “As an internal auditor, I get the opportunity to work with staff in all positions and departments of the bank.”

Outside of the office, Childress enjoys traveling and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. Though he has not worked for First National long, Childress had nothing but good things to say about his new co-workers and workplace.

“I enjoy the friendly and team-oriented atmosphere at First National Bank,” Childress said.

***

Scott Kemp is the new senior lending officer at The First National Bank & Trust Co. of Shawnee. Kemp brings a high degree of knowledge to First National Bank, thanks to his years of experience in the sector.

“The best part about commercial lending is the diversity in customers and loan requests,” Kemp said. “Each request is unique, so you gain experience as a lender, and it ensures that the job never gets boring.” He enjoys the variety his career allows, which keeps his daily routine interesting.

Kemp previously worked in both large commercial and community banking sectors and held regional management roles at Union Bank and Wells Fargo.

His degree of expertise and knowledge of banking and accounting processes prepared him for the new position as senior lending officer, which he accepted in June 2021.

Kemp also likes to keep spontaneity flowing in his private life, as he endeavors into various outdoor pursuits. During his leisure time, he enjoys paragliding and hang gliding as well as golfing, weightlifting and watching the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Shawnee and its employees congratulate and welcome Scott Kemp. He will do an excellent job as senior lending officer.

First National Bank & Trust Co. has locations in Shawnee, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Holdenville, Lawton, Mangum, Canute and Granite, Oklahoma. To learn more about FNB accounts, products and services, visit one of its 10 branches or visit fnbokla.com.

***

First National Bank & Trust Co. also welcomes James P. Boggs as executive vice president. Boggs has had a long and impressive career in the banking industry and has proven himself to be a leader in the community. He brings more than two decades of experience in management and business development to FNBOK. Boggs has a background in branch development, bank operations and 20 years as a commercial relationship manager. He most recently served as a bank market president.

“We are excited to have James as part of our team. His diverse leadership and experience with businesses of all sizes in many sectors will help our community achieve great things,” said David Durrett, FNBOK market president.

As executive vice president, Boggs will assist with the strategic growth of the bank and continue to serve businesses in the commercial, industrial, real estate, medical, and oil and gas industries.

“The opportunity with First National Bank & Trust Co. allows me to continue my efforts in serving others and growing jobs for Oklahoma businesses,” Boggs said.

An Oklahoma native, Boggs was raised in Okeene and was an honors graduate of Oklahoma State University. He holds a degree in business from the Spears School of Business and serves on the OSU Foundation Board of Governors. Active in the community, he is the immediate past president of the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center, president of the Edmond Rotary Club, member of the Regional Transportation Authority Board of Directors and graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City Class XXV. He and his wife, Dayna, reside in Edmond and have two daughters, Lora and Ana Grace.