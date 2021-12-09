Local banks make appointments, welcome new faces

The Shawnee News-Star

First United Bank welcomes Phyllis Bolt as Chairman's Club program director

SHAWNEE, OK — First United Bank in Shawnee is excited to announce that they are starting a Chairman’s Club. The Chairman’s Club is social club for new or existing bank customers, age 55 or better that includes social events, learning opportunities, and group travel for members. Along with the social aspect, the Chairman’s Club checking account has many features that are attractive to the account holder.

First United would like welcome Phyllis Bolt as the Chairman’s Club Program Director. Phyllis is a long- time resident of the Shawnee area and has been involved with many community organizations. She is presently on the GCTC Foundation Board, past president of the Community Market of Pottawatomie County, and currently on the fundraising committee. She is also involved with the Community Renewal Pottawatomie County as a block leader, serves on the Sustainability committee, and helps with CRPC kids leadership club. Phyllis is a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Regarding the new position, Phyllis said “I look forward to promoting the bank and the Spend Life Wisely pillars of Faith, Personal Growth, Wellness and Financial Well-Being through this club geared towards people age 55 or better. First United’s goal of inspiring and empowering others to Spend Life Wisely can certainly be done through the Chairman’s Club and the program ideas that I have. I am excited to get started!”

Outside of work Phyllis enjoys art and has taught several acrylic pour paint classes. She also enlisted the financial help of Shawnee residents to fund these classes for school children at Horace Mann and Will Rogers elementary schools.

Paul Bass, president of First United in Shawnee said, “I am excited to begin offering this in our market and Phyllis is the perfect person to lead this endeavor. Her community spirit and energy will help make this a big success.”

Phyllis and her husband, Ed Bolt, have four children and 15 grandchildren. They enjoy spending time with family and watching their grandchildren in youth sporting events around Shawnee.

If you are interested in learning more about the Chairman’s Club, please contact Phyllis at phyllis.bolt@firstunitedbank.com or stop by the First United Bank location at 2675 N Harrison St. in Shawnee. First United plans on hosting an introductory event for the Chairman’s Club in January 2022.

TFCU names new business development representative

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Tinker Federal Credit Union (TFCU) has named Lazaro Doucette-Martinez as its newest business development representative. In his new position, Doucette-Martinez will work to maintain and build relationships between TFCU and local businesses in parts of Oklahoma, Logan, Payne, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties.

An accomplished account executive and business development professional, Doucette-Martinez joins TFCU with an extensive and diverse professional background. Prior to joining TFCU, Doucette-Martinez served as the business development team at Credit Human Federal Credit Union in San Antonio, Texas. During this period, Doucette-Martinez spent five years building partnerships with businesses and a variety of organizations in an effort to reduce the financial stress of members and employees, ultimately benefitting local families and communities.

During the past year at Credit Human, he also served on a small team as a loan officer during the COVID-19 crisis, securing paycheck protection program loans totaling $24.5 million and saving an estimated 3,118 jobs within the state of Texas.

“Lazaro will be an incredible asset not just to TFCU, but businesses across central Oklahoma,” said TFCU CEO Dave Willis. “The skills and experiences he brings to the table will help him leave a positive impact in our community and beyond.”

TFCU is the largest credit union in Oklahoma, with over $5.7 billion in assets and over 435,000 members.