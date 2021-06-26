Business: Shawnee's Dolese plant among those recognized for safety

Dolese

Dolese plants from across the state, including the Shawnee and Seminole Batch Plants, have received top honors in the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NMRCA) Think First Safety Contest.

The NRMCA contest aims to foster safe practices at ready-mix concrete plants across the nation and recognize plants that have great safety records.

“We make safety a top priority at all our facilities and are proud to have our ready-mix concrete plants recognized for their efforts,” said David Finley, director of health, safety and environmental (HSE) at Dolese Bros. Co. “We take a ‘safety always’ approach to everything we do, and these awards demonstrate how this approach has paid off for our employees.”

Winning facilities are based on the latest OSHA/Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Incident Rate available for the ready-mix concrete industry. Only plants with an incident rate below the national average receive awards. The three tiers of the “Excellence in Safety Awards” are broken down into Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Gold – incident rate equal to zero

Silver – incident rate greater than zero and equal to or less than 2.40 (1/2 the industry average)

Bronze – incident rate greater than 2.40 and less than 4.80

Dolese plants receiving Gold are Ada Batch Plant, Anadarko Batch Plant, Atoka Batch Plant, Bixby Batch Plant, Chickasha Batch Plant, Clinton Batch Plant, Cushing Batch Plant, Davis-Sulphur Concrete, Duncan Batch Plant, Durant Batch Plant, El Reno Batch Plant, Enid Batch Plant, Harrah Batch Plant, McAlester Batch Plant, North Broadway Batch Plant (Oklahoma City), Midtown Batch Plant (Oklahoma City), Piedmont Batch Plant, Pryor Batch Plant, Seminole Batch Plant, Shawnee Batch Plant, Stillwater Batch Plant, 11th Street Batch Plant (Tulsa, Oklahoma), Elwood Batch Plant (Tulsa, Oklahoma), Mohawk Batch Plant (Tulsa, Oklahoma), Weatherford Batch Plant and Yukon Batch Plant. Dolese’s Moore Batch Plant received Bronze level recognition.

Additionally, the National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) and Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) recognized the Oklahoma City Dolese Block Plant as a winner of a Platinum Award.

NCMA/ICPI Safety Awards are bestowed annually to plants that demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of their employees and their work environment. Participants are eligible for awards through their OSHA 300A logs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. The Platinum Award is the highest level of single-year achievement and given to facilities with an OSHA incidence rate (IR) of zero recordable injuries.

