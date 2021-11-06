The West Law Firm named to 2022 'Best Law Firms in America' list

The Shawnee News-Star

The West Law Firm of Shawnee has once again been named to the “Best Law Firms in America®” list by U.S. News & World Report -- Best Lawyers® in their 2022 edition. The firm is recognized in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Tier 1 category for the metropolitan Oklahoma City area, which includes Shawnee. West has been named to the “Best Law Firms in America” list each year since the first edition in 2010.

The “Metropolitan Tier 1” ranking is the highest of three categories and The West Law Firm is the only Shawnee-based firm to be named to the highly regarded legal ranking.

The “Best Law Firms in America” recognition is based on exhaustive peer review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading attorneys throughout the U.S. confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The designation recognizes the firm’s professional excellence, breath of legal experience and client service.

In August, Terry W. West, founder of The West Law Firm, was named to the related “Best Lawyers in America” list in the Tier 1 category of Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in the metropolitan Oklahoma City area for 2022. West first appeared on the “Best Lawyers in America” list in 2001 and he has maintained an annual listing for the past 22 years.

The U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

The West Law Firm, founded in 1967, is located at 124 West Highland in Shawnee.