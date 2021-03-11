Business: Arby’s revitalization planned for Shawnee sites

The Shawnee News-Star

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, is announcing a revitalization of 24 Arby’s locations in central and western Oklahoma, including Shawnee.

Renovations will be completed throughout the remainder of 2021, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new and improved look and feel. The $8.4 million dollar brand revitalization will reinforce Flynn Restaurant Group’s commitment to the Oklahoma City and western Oklahoma areas – adding over 350 jobs to the local economy.

In the coming months, restaurants in Ada, Altus, Del City, Durant, Edmond, El Reno, Elk City, Lawton, Midwest City, Moore, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley, Shawnee, Weatherford and Yukon will undergo renovations without disrupting service.

Each remodel is expected to take no longer than a few weeks, with each drive-thru remaining open to guests.

“We want to continue showing our commitment to the communities we serve, and these remodels are just one way for us to do so,” said Randy Bates, head of marketing. “As a local partner, we are committed to not only providing guests with the quality food and service they deserve, but also by creating and maintaining jobs to further invest in the community.”

Flynn Restaurant Group’s revitalization project will take place throughout the year with the final renovation expected to be complete towards the end of 2021. After all remodeled locations are complete, FRG plans to host a market-wide celebration at each restaurant.