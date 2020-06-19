3 Things to Do this Weekend

Saturday, June 20

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has reopened its doors and is offering free admission for the month of June thanks to Walmart. The museum will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Saturday, June 20

Get out of the summer heat by swimming at the Shawnee Splash Pad, which reopened Friday, June 12 after being closed for several weeks. There is something for everyone from the pools to the climbing walls to the lazy river. The Splash Pad is open noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Shawnee Trading Post has returned and is having its Welcome Back - FREE Flea! Event Saturday June 20. To celebrate the return of the flea market vendors are able to sell for free. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will be a wonderful way to kick off the 2020 season. The flea market is located at 7109 N Kickapoo Street.