Though limited, Senior Center still offering activities

Shawnee's Senior Center, 401 N. Bell, is still open and offering activities for the community's elders.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance has taken a hit, as expected, but the facility is available for exercise, games and at least some of its regular events and classes.

Recreation Manager Amy Riggins said the center is entertaining just more than 30 daily visitors since the COVID-19 pandemic started forcing people to take precautions.

“Before COVID we were averaging 70-100 residents a day,” she said.

Riggins said the facility has adopted a touch-free system, employing processes like offering individually-wrapped snacks, using one's elbow to push the automatic door button and disinfecting everything hourly to discourage the spread of germs.

“We care about everyone's safety,” she said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Masks are required inside the building, except during fitness classes. Social-distancing and hand-washing also are strongly encouraged.

Project HEART lunches are still being served at noon through a take-out option only (for residents 60 and older) at the Community Center, at 804 S. Park.

The Community Center facility is currently only offering one activity for seniors — its 10 a.m. Chair Fitness Class.

For more information, call (405) 878-1528.