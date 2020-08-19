Community-themed artwork sought for exhibits; submission deadline Sept. 5

In October Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County will celebrate five years of neighbors restoring community through intentional relationships in the community.

To reflect on and celebrate the anniversary, art works centered around the theme of community will be shown in multiple galleries along Main Street. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 5.

Community Renewal has already secured space in multiple galleries to show these works, and hopes to find and partner with more art galleries in the coming weeks, Erica Bass, Community Renewal communications and resource development officer, said.

For more information or to submit art, visit communityrenewal.org/art-birthday.

Art Galleries interested in participating should email erica@communityrenewal.org.