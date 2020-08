The annual Shawnee Forward Sporting Clays Tournament is coming to Quail Ridge Sporting Clays in McLoud. At 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, for lunch and shooting sporting clays. Register a team of four shooters for $400 or register as an individual for $100. Shooters must provide their own shells. Visit https://shawneeforward.com/sporting-clays-tournament/ for more details.