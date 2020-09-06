Oklahoma fishing report 9-2

Press Release

Northeast

Birch: August 30. Elevation below normal, water 80 and semi clean. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and dam. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Ft. Gibson: August 31. Elevation below normal, water 80 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on flukes and plastics around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on live bait and shad around the main lake. Green sunfish good on caddis flies, grass hoppers, hair jigs, and small lures around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs, minnows, and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: August 31. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 80 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, and shad around flats, river channel, and river mouth. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 27. Elevation above normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastics and small lures around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Striped bass fair on flukes and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: August 28. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow which is usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Sooner: August 28. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad around the dam and main lake. Saugeye and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around the main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: August 30. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County

Northwest

Canton: August 29. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: August 31. Elevation 2 ft. below normal with all gates closed, water lower 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on topwater lures in early mornings and late evenings. Catfish fair on trotlines. Walleye slow. White bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Southeast

Arbuckle: August 29. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 80, and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on dough bait and sponge bait around baited holes. Bass fair on topwater chug baits, shaky head jigs and small square billed crankbaits in shad pattern early and late in the day. Crappie good on ice blue jigs and spoons around brush piles. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around docks. White bass schooling on top from the mountain tops to the dam. Sunfish good on fly-rods. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 86 and rising. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 28. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Blue and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, and worms below the dam, around dam, main lake, river mouth, and sandbar. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, grass hoppers, and small lures around coves, riprap, and shorelines. Striped bass slow on topwater lures below the dam, and around the dam and discharge. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: August 30. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around the main lake, points, and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 28. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, and small lures around creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around channels, flats, and points. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 28. Elevation below normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms around dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 28. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, goldfish, grass hoppers, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river mouth, and tailwater. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grubs, jigs, small lures, and worms around coves, docks, sandbar, and shorelines. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 29. Elevation below normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around creek channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: August 28. Elevation below normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on live shad, slabs, and topwater around flats and main lake. White bass good on plastic baits, slabs, small lures, and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Lake fishing is best early morning and late evenings, lots of smaller striped bass/white bass are surface feeding on small bait. The best locations for surface action is around Washita Point and Platter Flats during early mornings. Larger striped bass are being caught with live shad. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and punch bait around inlet and shallows. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: August 28. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hot dogs, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

Southwest

Ft. Cobb: August 30. Elevation below normal, water 90s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on cut bait around channels and the main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.