Paranormal Cirque kicks off Halloween season

For the adult Halloween crowd, coming for its first-ever appearance in Shawnee, is Cirque Italia's Paranormal Cirque. The adult-only show will be in its own big top on The Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center grounds between September 24-27, with six show opportunities. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25; 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26; and 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m Sunday Sept. 27.