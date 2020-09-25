Paranormal Cirque show comes to Shawnee

The Paranormal Cirque show event has transformed the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center.

The innovative horror story for mature audiences features a storyline of both reality and illusion, complete with monstrous creatures with hidden talents in circus arts.

This innovative show is the only one of its kind in the United States and is being presented by the owner of Cirque Italia. Shows were held Thursday and Friday night in Shawnee, but shows are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 26, as well as 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 in the parking lot of the Expo Center, 1700 W. Independence.

For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com. Tickets can be purchased starting at $10, depending on availability. The show is restricted, so anyone under 18 requires an accompanying parent or guardian as the show has adult language and material.

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. You can also purchase tickets through the website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572.