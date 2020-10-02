OBU to host outdoor edition of ‘Night of Jazz’ Oct. 2

The Shawnee News-Star

The OBU Division of Music is hosting its next Night of Jazz Friday, Oct. 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The performance will take place on the lawn on the east side of the Geiger Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor event. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

This Night of Jazz will feature performances by the Bison Jazz Orchestra and the Student Jazz Combo. These groups will close out the night in a jam session. Both ensembles are under the direction of Dr. Justin Pierce, assistant professor in instrumental music.

Songs that will be performed include an arrangement of “Georgia On My Mind” featuring senior saxophonist Alex Benito, an arrangement of “The Pink Panther,” and a Count Basie arrangement of “Splanky,” among many others.

The Bison Jazz Orchestra will also perform with the Symphonic Winds in their fall concert Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium.

For more information about the Division of Music at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/music/index.