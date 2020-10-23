Boo on Bell: Main St. drive-thru trick-or-treating starts at 4 p.m.

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Due to COVID-19 precautions, attempts to preserve the city's most-beloved annual gatherings have proven to scare up some hair-raising challenges of their own.

Downtown's Boo on Bell is not immune.

State Rep. Dell Kerbs, president of Safe Events For Families (SEFF), said the board of directors decided to adjust an annual Shawnee event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Boo on Bell typically draws thousands of people to the downtown Shawnee area, but it will have to be modified, he said.

There are no vendors or carnival this year.

Kerbs said SEFF will host a drive-thru trick-or-treat event Saturday.

Main Street will close at 4 p.m. for the trick-or-treat line to begin; lineup starts at 3 p.m. and the event ends at 6 p.m. Participants are to enter from Kickapoo onto Main.

Kerbs said the costume contest for people and pets was held virtually this year. The deadline to enter is midnight tonight; to enter, photos must be uploaded to the SEFF Facebook Page.

Winners will be notified by Oct. 31.

“This is not the Boo on Bell we have all been looking forward to,” Kerbs said. “We at SEFF want to make sure and keep everyone as safe as possible while still having the freedom to enjoy activities with friends and family. The challenges we face today remind us to care for one another.”