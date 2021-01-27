Shawnee's Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art releases video tour of exhibit

The Shawnee News-Star

Curator of Collections Delaynna Trim leads the viewer on a 20-minute tour of the Blessed Virgin: Images of the Virgin Mary exhibit in a recent YouTube video on the MGMoA YouTube channel. This is part of an effort to make the museum more accessible during this time when not everyone feels comfortable visiting in person. You can find the museum’s YouTube page just by searching YouTube for Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

Blessed Virgin: Images of the Virgin Mary is on exhibit until Feb. 14, 2021. This exhibition includes works from the permanent collection of the MGMoA featuring the Virgin Mary from Medieval to Modern. The works vary in medium, style, and country of origin to showcase the different ways that the Virgin Mary has been portrayed.

The museum is limiting admission to 10 visitors in the gallery at a time. In addition to several hand sanitizer stations and enhanced cleaning of all public areas, masks are required while visiting the museum.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors age 65 or older, $3 for students and children ages 6 to 17, and free for children age 5 and younger. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.