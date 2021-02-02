MGMoA new program: 'Art and Nature in Health and Wellness'

MGMoA

A new program is coming this spring to the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

Art and Nature in Health and Wellness is a new program that will provide participants with the opportunity to learn a new creative process using arts and the natural world and develop “listening” skills for connecting and working with others. The program is being led by Dr. Madeline Rugh, an environmental art therapist.

Madeline Rugh holds a Ph.D. in adult and community education and is a registered/board-certified art therapist (ATR-BC). For the past 30 years, Madeline has been a consultant and educator specializing in the role of spirituality, art, and nature in health and wellness. She has taught nationally and internationally in both Canada and Ireland. Dr. Rugh was an assistant professor for 15 years at St. Gregory’s University (the former university run by the Benedictine monastery) in psychology and art.

This certificate program provides a dynamic complement to an existing career in education, counseling, nursing, social work, the arts or ministry. Dr. Rugh’s participants have been artists, expressive arts therapists, educators, psychologists and counselors, social workers, business leaders, clergy, and other healthcare professionals. The curriculum for this program includes five modules that integrate a variety of art disciplines (music, movement, theater, poetry and creative writing) with primary attention given to visual art. All modules are designed to address issues of cultural and ethnic diversity. The curriculum provides 200 hours of training in the arts, nature and wellness within the five modules.

This program will begin Feb. 19 and run through June 12 in a weekend intensive format on select Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. At this time the program will be half off the price for the first set of modules. You must register online. Participants can choose to pay for all modules at once or individually for specific modules. Upon completion of the five modules, participants will be guided on how to receive the REACE (Registered Expressive Arts Consultant and Educator) certification by the IEATA (International Expressive Arts Therapies Association).

If you would like to learn more please visit the MGMoA, www.mgmoa.org/art-nature-in-health. You can also email Amber DuBoise-Shepherd at education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605 for questions. The MGMoA is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an admission fee.