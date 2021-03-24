Oklahoma's new 2021 state map sets stage for a road trip adventure

The Shawnee News-Star

Hit the road for adventures this year using the new, official 2021 state map now available to travelers. The bi-fold map highlights the best road trip destinations across the state. Imagine driving across America's most diverse terrain. Imagine winding through lush forests, up granite mountains and past bison grazing on the prairie, all in Oklahoma.

This year’s theme of “Road Trips” encourages you to cast a reel at Lake Texoma State Park or other fishing holes on the new six-loop Oklahoma Fishing Trail, take a Motorcycle Road Trip along the Talimena Drive or tune in to the state’s Music Trail, which includes 50 itineraries highlighting the state’s most influential artists and venues.

An additional highlight of the map is a message from Gov. Kevin Stitt, encouraging Oklahomans to take a road trip and see all the state has to offer and explore its unique regions and destinations.

“This is a perfect time to get out and explore the many destinations our state has to offer and to use our new state map as a guide. We have a lot to celebrate in this map with so many types of trails and road trip adventures, diversity in our communities, the many talents displayed across the region in addition to unique terrains to explore, among others,” said Terri Angier, interagency liaison to Tim Gatz, secretary of transportation.

For firsts, celebrate the opening of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, featured on the cover along with the new Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City, view the new renovations at the state Capitol or plan a visit to Greenwood Rising, a state-of-the-art history center honoring the legacy of Tulsa’s famed Greenwood District – also known as Black Wall Street – before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

Revel in the state’s significant commerce milestones with the 50th anniversary of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System — its location is landmarked on the map itself — and the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s innovative PIKEPASS tolling system. Also included on the state map is information about the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s year-round safety initiative: Make Safety Stick: Everybody Click, which is a public awareness effort focusing on providing drivers with the tools and information they need to click with safety every month, primarily focused on seat belt use.

Traveler information such as a state parks facilities guide, helpful phone numbers and website addresses such as TravelOK.com are included to assist drivers while traveling in our state. Also included are detailed maps of Oklahoma City, Tulsa, the state Capitol area, Lawton/Ft. Sill, Enid, Stillwater and Muskogee, a mileage chart and all turnpike routes.

Design and development of the state map is a continual process between transportation agencies and the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. Planning for this map began in 2020. A total of 600,000 copies of the 2021-2022 state map have been printed at a cost of nearly $84,000 for the two-year period.

Maps are free of charge and available at all ODOT district offices, the Tourism and Recreation Department warehouse, can be requested by visiting TravelOK.com/Brochures and for pick up April 1 at any of the Tourism Welcome Centers statewide. The map is also available for viewing on the ODOT website www.odot.org under Projects & Progress>Maps.

The maps are available, free of charge, at the following locations:

Tourism Information Centers - https://www.travelok.com/visitor_information

Dept. of Transportation office locations - https://oklahoma.gov/odot/about/contact-us.html