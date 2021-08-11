Balloon Festival set Aug. 13-14 in Shawnee

Special to the News-Star

The fourth annual FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest, presented by Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), will bring family fun and adventure to Shawnee on Aug. 13 and 14.

About 20 hot air balloons will dazzle crowds from above, while families can experience plenty of entertainment, food and shopping on the ground.

Oklahoma’s largest hot air balloon festival is hosting a number of new activities this summer, such as a petting zoo and splash pad, in addition to inflatables, a carnival and live music. Balloon Fest will also feature a large assortment of food trucks and some of the region’s best artisans and craftspeople at a vendor market.

In the evenings, guests can listen to live music while taking in the balloon glow as the sun sets. Musical artists include Beau Jennings and the Tigers, Vince Van and the Outlaws, Levi Parham and headliner Craig Morgan.

Admission to Balloon Fest is free. Hot air balloon rides are $250 per person. Attendees who want to ride in a hot air balloon must be 12 or older and able to board the basket with little to no assistance. Guests who would like to book a balloon flight should visit firelakeballoonfest.com/balloon-rides to reserve a spot.

Also this weekend, the Outdoor Nation Expo — at nearby FireLake Arena — provides interactive hunting and fishing demonstrations and exhibit booths.

A full schedule of events and more information about FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest can be found at firelakeballoonfest.com.