MGMoA to hold high school juried art exhibition in March

MGMoA

Shawnee — High school students will have the opportunity to exhibit their artwork at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, which is hosting a High School Juried Art Exhibition for grades 9th – 12th from March 9 – 26.

There will be various categories such as painting, graphics/photography, digital art, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, weavings, and cultural crafts. To be eligible students must be enrolled in a school or home school group living in Oklahoma. Students are allowed to submit up to three entries. All entries must be submitted, with photos, via an online form at www.mgmoa.org/engage. The artwork will be juried and an email will be sent to the students that are accepted. The entry deadline is February 25th 2021.

For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm, with an admission fee. The MGMoA is limiting 10 individuals at one time in the gallery. Masks are required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.