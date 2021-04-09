New adult workshops and virtual art classes for kids set at MGMoA

MGMoA

A new program is coming this April to the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art — Art, Nature, and Healing Workshops for adults 18+.

Participants can come as they are, ready to play, and enjoy a guided art project as no previous art experience necessary.

The first two workshops will be led by art therapist, Dr. Madeline Rugh. Workshops will be in person Saturdays, 9 a.m. to nooon. Registration is required for these workshops. Workshops are $65 for non-members, $60 for college students, and $50 for members. The first workshops begin April 17, Mandala: Experiencing the Power of the Circle, and May 15, Mandala: Listening to the Four Directions. All supplies are included. Masks are required for classes.

Three more workshops are available this summer: June 19, July 17 and August 21. These workshops will be led by art therapist Maureen Harvey. The workshops also provide 3 CE hours for counseling professionals, and college students can sign up now for all five classes to receive one credit hour from their place of study. To learn more about these new workshops and to register, please visit www.mgmoa.org/workshops.

Registration is now open for a new Virtual Art Class: Animal Masks with G. Patrick Riley. Children can create their own animal masks designed by Patrick Riley. This program is virtual. Once students are registered, parents will receive a link to the video and can pick up supplies from the museum. This virtual art class is $35. Registration closes May 29. Scholarship students, please call 405-878-5605 or email education@mgmoa.org for the scholarship code for this class. Epic Charter School students, use the code EPIC to indicate that the museum should invoice the charter school. Members receive a $5 discount! Purchase a membership to qualify for this discount. To learn more please visit www.mgmoa.org/virtual-art-classes.

For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, with an admission fee. The MGMoA is limiting 10 individuals at one time in the gallery. Masks are required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.