Summer Art Camps registration opens for ages 3-18 at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

MGMoA

SHAWNEE — Summer is right around the corner and the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has announced its Summer Art Camps for ages 3-18.

Last year, the museum could not provide in-person Summer Art Camps because of COVID-19. Instead, it created various educational art kits based on the museum collection to inspire art-making at home for all ages. This summer, the MGMoA is opening its Creative Arts Camps for ages 5-12, Primary Partners for ages 3-5, and Teen Clinic Workshop for ages 13-18. The art camps will be limited to 10 participants each session. Masks are not required for ages 12 and under.

There are three Creative Arts Camps this year with two sessions per camp from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5 to 8, and 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 9 to 12.

Exploring Ancient Egypt will begin the Summer Art Camps June 21 – 25, followed by Experiencing Native American Culture Through Art July 12 – 16, and lastly Ceramics, Funny Faces, Creatures, and Things July 26 – 30.

Primary Partners for ages 3 to 5 with an adult partner runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on June 29, July 1, July 6 and July 8.

For teens ages 13 to 18 there is the Teen Ceramic Clinic July 19 to 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To learn more or to register a young artist, visit www.mgmoa.org/engage.

The MGMoA is also offering three adult workshops this summer ages 18 and up with the new Art, Nature, and Healing Workshops. More information about these workshops is located at www.mgmoa.org/engage.

Summer Art Classes are held at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art at 1900 W. MacArthur, Shawnee, on OBU’s Green Campus, near St. Gregory’s Abbey. Camp tuition varies on each camp, and scholarships are available for students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. Classes are discounted for museum members. All supplies are included. Registration is required and it is recommended that students enroll early as camps fill up quickly. For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605.