Summer art programs set for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

MGMoA

The MGMoA is offering various Summer Art Programs for the month of July including Primary Partners for ages 3-5, Creative Arts Camps for ages 5-12, and Teen Clinic Workshop for ages 13-18. The art camps will be limited to 10 participants each session. Masks are not required for ages 12 and under. Last month, the MGMoA welcomed students for their summer art camps with Exploring Ancient Egypt and Primary Partners.

Take a look at what is coming up for the month of July:

Primary Partners for ages 3-5 with an adult partner runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 6 and July 8. There are two remaining Creative Arts Camps this month with two sessions per camp, one from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-8, and one from 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 9-12: Experiencing Native American Culture Through Art on July 12 – 16, and Ceramics, Funny Faces, Creatures, and Things July 26 – 30. For teens ages 13-18, there is the Teen Ceramic Clinic July 19 – 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. To learn more or to register a young artist, visit www.mgmoa.org/engage.

The MGMoA is also offering two more adult workshops this summer for ages 18 and up with the new Art, Nature, and Healing Workshops on Saturday, July 10 and August 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Reduce stress and feel uplifted with these workshops led by art therapist Maureen Harvey. To learn more or to register for these workshops please visit www.mgmoa.org/workshops.

Summer Art Classes are held at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art at 1900 W. MacArthur, Shawnee, on OBU’s Green Campus, near St. Gregory’s Abbey. Camp tuition varies on each camp, and scholarships are available for students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. Classes are discounted for museum members. All supplies are included. Registration is required and it is recommended that students enroll early as camps fill up quickly. For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605.