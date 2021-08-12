Daumier exhibit continues at MGMoA with free events

MGMoA

Shawnee, OK – Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art continues with two free events during August.

The free Community Art Day is SaturdayAugust 14 from 1-3 p.m. Artist and art educator, Bridget Moore, will be guiding participants in Gelli printmaking. This program is open to all ages. Drop in with no registration on a first come basis. All supplies included. You could get messy and some of the materials used could stain clothes so be sure to dress appropriately. We will be providing aprons. Masks are encouraged and recommended, but not required. Hand sanitizing stations are available around the museum. If the program meets max capacity, other participants may have to wait until other participants leave. Visit www.mgmoa.org/cad for more info.

The exhibit ends with a free lecture by Dr. Erin Duncan O’Neill, Assistant Professor of Art History at the University of Oklahoma, who will be discussing the life and times of Daumier on Friday, August 27 at 7pm.

Interesting Times: The Art of Honoré Daumier looks at Daumier‘s satirical works, exploring themes that are still relevant today including corruption, ineptitude, and class divides. While the specific event or issue that is being referenced is in the past, the general attitude of pointing out these foibles is very modern. Daumier’s satires seen through a modern lens are very timely and relevant.

The exhibition continues until August 29. The exhibition is presented by the Art Dealers Association of America. Additional sponsorship by: Oklahoma Arts Council, Allied Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Avedis Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Wissinger Memorial Fund.

The museum is offering free admission through the end of August thanks to the generous sponsorships of Ad Astra foundation, Avedis Foundation, St. Gregory’s Abbey, Rainbolt Family Foundation and BancFirst.

For questions about the Community Art Day, please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. Community Art Days take place at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts. This Community Art Day is sponsored by the Art Dealers Association of America.