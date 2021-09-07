Registration open for fall art classes, workshops at Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

The Shawnee News-Star

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is offering a variety of children, teen, and adult art programs this fall.

After School Art (ages 5-12), Teen Art Clinics (ages 13-18), Adult Art Workshops (ages 18 and up), and Art, Nature, and Healing Workshops (ages 18 and up) will be offered September through November.

Classes include gelli printmaking with Bridget Moore, learning to draw with Greta Lyn Baxter, creating leather masks with G. Patrick Riley, and exploring art and nature with Dr. Madeline Rugh. Students will have unique experiences, while learning various art forms, and creating their own art pieces to enjoy. There are more art classes and workshops in the making and these will be posted to the MGMoA website and social media pages.

Tuition and costs vary for each program, and scholarships are available for children and teen classes. Museum members receive discounts on classes and workshops. Online registration is encouraged and to learn more and/or register for classes and workshops please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage.

For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. Art classes and workshops take place at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.