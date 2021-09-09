September art classes and workshops set at the MGMoA

The Shawnee News-Star

For the month of September the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee will be hosting several art classes and workshops.

Take a closer look at gelli printmaking with artist Bridget Moore. Moore leads participants through a unique art process by using a thin jelly-like sheet and acrylic paints to create one-of-a-kind art. The first program this fall is After School Art: Gelli Printmaking for ages 5 through 18, scheduled Mondays, Sept. 13 and 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 5 through 8 and from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 9 through 12. Gelli printmaking is not just for kids. Moore adjusts the program to fit an older age group by exploring more complex designs. The adult workshop would be great for art educators and teachers who would like to experiment with this process to possibly use in their own classrooms or those that wish to learn a new art form. This Adult Art Workshop: Gelli Printmaking with artist Bridget Moore is for ages 18 and up, and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Next is Art, Nature, & Healing Workshop: Caterpillar Consciousness with art therapist, Dr. Madeline Rugh, for ages 18 and up on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. In this guided workshop, participants will explore watercolors and make connections with nature and art through the stages of metamorphosis experienced by the caterpillar turned butterfly. Reduce stress and feel uplifted with this workshop.

Tuition and costs varies for each program, and scholarships are available for children and teen classes. Museum members receive discounts on classes and workshops. Online registration is encouraged and to learn more and/or register for classes and workshops please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage. For questions, email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. Art classes and workshops take place at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.