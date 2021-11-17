OBU senior's art show 'Breathe: Finding Rest in Nature' on display through Nov. 20

OBU

Hope Sanders, senior art major, is currently hosting her senior exhibition in the gallery of the Art Building on the OBU campus in Shawnee. The show is themed “Breathe: Finding Rest in Nature” and consists of mostly oil paintings as well as screen prints and drawings.

The show opened Nov. 6 and runs through Nov. 20. It is available for viewing weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the first show to be held in the Art Building’s newly refurbished gallery space.

Sanders was inspired by “nature and how it is an escape from the stress we're surrounded by,” she said. “I hope it brings a little bit of peace or reassurance to those who see it.”

Housed within the Warren M. Angell School of Visual and Performing Arts, OBU Art and Design offers degrees in art, graphic design and studio art. In these programs, students are encouraged to pursue their gifts in visual art, hone their skills in a medium and ultimately find purpose and meaning as they explore their calling as creative artists.

