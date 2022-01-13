High School Juried Art registration opening soon by the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

MGMoA

Shawnee, OK – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host its 2nd High School Juried Art Exhibition in March. In the 2021 High School Juried Art Exhibition, four students were awarded cash prizes for their artworks, out of the 40 that applied.

Students have the opportunity to exhibit their artwork at the MGMoA for the Spring 2022 High School Juried Art Exhibition which is open to the public March 8 - March 27, 2022. Both High School and Home School Students, grades 9th -12th, may submit to this juried art exhibit. The registration opens January 13, 2022. Students may submit up to three art pieces for consideration. Registration closes February 17 so artwork may be juried, and selected students will be notified by the following week. For a list of guidelines and rules please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage. The High School Juried Art Exhibition is sponsored by the Lions Club of Shawnee and the Junior Service League of Shawnee.

For questions please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. with an admission fee. Masks are recommended but not required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.