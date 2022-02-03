Gallery talk and book signing set at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

The Shawnee News-Star

As part of the exhibit, Sancta Familia: Images of the Holy Family from Medieval through Modern, there will be a Gallery Talk featuring Curator of Collections Delaynna Trim on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. In addition, Linda Schaefer will be signing her latest book, Encountering Mother Teresa. Copies of the book will be available for purchase through the MGMoA Gift Shop. This event is free and open to the public.

Linda Schaefer began her career as a journalist for CNN in 1985 but found she couldn't abandon her first love — photography. She met and photographed Mother Teresa for the first time on June 15, 1995, while on freelance assignment for The Georgia Bulletin, the newspaper for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Less than two months later, Linda found herself in Calcutta, where she had the rare opportunity to document the work of Mother Teresa and the Missionaries of Charity. Linda took thousands of photographs, and through this experience she began to feel that this work might be her calling in life.

She attended both the beatification and the canonization of Mother Teresa, and she has returned to Calcutta twice in her quest to learn as much as possible about the saint and the work of the Missionaries of Charity. Through these experiences, Linda met and interviewed six of Mother Teresa's closest friends, confidants, and coworkers in the vineyard of Christ. These interviews became the groundwork for Encountering Mother Teresa.

Encountering Mother Teresa includes more than 200 rare and never-before-seen photos of Mother Teresa and the Missionaries of Charity. Spanning decades, these photos provide a personal look at Mother Teresa and her enduring legacy.

Sancta Familia: Images of the Holy Family from Medieval through Modern is on exhibit through February 13. This exhibit explores the iconography of the Holy Family from Medieval through modern times, as well as using a variety of mediums. The Holy Family iconography gained importance in the Middle Ages as imagery that people can relate and respond to.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts. For more information contact the museum at 405-878-5300 or www.mgmoa.org.