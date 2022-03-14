High School Juried Art Exhibition opens at Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

MGMoA

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is hosting the second High School Juried Art Exhibition with 50 participating student artists and over 70 pieces of artwork which will be on display until March 26. Students were accepted from Bethel High School, Harrah High School, Prague High School, Newkirk High School, North Rock Creek High School, Shawnee High School, and several Homeschool High School Students.

The MGMoA will again bring in a guest judge to decide which four students will win ribbons with cash prizes for third, second, first, and best of show, along with several honorable mentions. The prizes are sponsored by the Shawnee Lions Club and Shawnee Junior Service League. “It is great to see an increase in student submissions this year. Again, I am impressed by the skills of local high school artists.” says Manager of Education and Outreach, Amber DuBoise-Shepherd. The MGMoA congratulates all of this year’s accepted high school artists. To see a list of students that were accepted visit www.mgmoa.org/engage.

For questions, please email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm, and Sunday 1pm – 4pm with an admission fee. Masks are recommended in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.