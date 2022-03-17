Painting portraits and ceramics classes set at Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

The Shawnee News-Star

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will be offering classes for children, teens and adults in late March. One program begins March 22 Painting Acrylic Portraits, with five sessions led by artist Alisha Weston, for both a Teen Art Clinic and Adult Art Workshop. The Teen Art Clinic is for ages 13 to 18 and begins at 4 p.m. The Adult Art Workshop for ages 18 and up begins at 6 p.m.

Alisha Weston will guide participants in a step-by-step process of creating portraits, and learning from the various portraits in the museum’s gallery. Beginning the first week of April will be an After-School Art Class: Clay into Ceramics for students ages 5-12 and another Teen Art Clinic: Hand Building. Both programs will be led by ceramic artist John Bartos as he guides both groups to create their own unique art pieces using clay. The After School Art Class begins April 5 with four sessions and the Teen Art Clinic begins April 7 with 4 sessions. Registration closes the day before the program begins.

There are several more classes and workshops coming in late Spring 2022 at the MGMoA. Museum members receive discounts on all programs. Scholarships are available for ages 5-18 in After School Art or Teen Art Clinics. EPIC students and homeschool students are welcomed. T

o see a complete list of programs and register for those listed above, please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage. For questions please call 405-878-5605 or email education@mgmoa.org. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm, and Sunday, 1pm – 4pm with an admission fee. Masks are recommended but not required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.