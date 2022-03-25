Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art offers new Art & Nature in Health and Wellness program

MGMoA

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee has a new program, Art & Nature in Health and Wellness, that consists of hands-on training with 56 instructional hours. The Art & Nature in Health & Wellness program is led by Madeline Rugh, PhD., ATR-BC and consists of three parts. Two full Saturday training sessions at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art and one week of intensive hands-on workshops at the Pecos Monastery in Pecos, New Mexico. The two Saturday training sessions are available via zoom, but the week of intensive work is in-person only. The first session begins March 26 at the MGMoA.

Dane Pollei, director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, said the museum “began planning an Art Therapy program prior to the pandemic.” He added that, “during the pandemic, we experimented with online delivery in-person and through video.” Two videos of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art produced during the pandemic were used by noted Russian Art Therapist Alexander Kopytin as part of a Russian Art Therapy Training Program.

The program has been developed for educators, artists, nurses, and ministry personnel, and certification is available to those in counseling, LPC or LMFT practitioners, and students in masters or PhD programs and anyone wishing to add the power of art and nature to their work according to Amber-DuBoise-Shepherd, Manager of Education and Outreach at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art.

Program leader Madeline Rugh has been a consultant and educator specializing in the role of spirituality, art and nature in health and wellness. She has taught nationally and internationally in both Canada and Ireland. Dr. Rugh was an assistant professor for 15 years at St. Gregory’s University in psychology and art where she developed innovative coursework at the undergraduate and graduate levels in transformational learning through spirituality, art, and nature. Madeline is currently the lead Art Therapist consultant for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art and adjunct Associate Professor at the Pratt Institute’s Creative Arts Therapies graduate program in New York.

For additional information, go www.mgmoa.org/art-nature-in-health/ or email education@mgmoa.org or call 405-878-5605. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., with an admission fee. Masks are recommended but not required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.]