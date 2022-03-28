Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art announces High School Juried Art Exhibition winners

MGMoA

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee is excited to announce the winners of this year's High School Juried Art Exhibition. The MGMoA brought in guest judge G. Patrick Riley, an Oklahoma artist and arts educator. Riley spent time with over 70 pieces created by local area high school students. Riley made his decision on who to award ribbons to based on skill, originality, and/or subject matter. Third place went to Falon Bentley (Bethel High School) for their charcoal drawing, Still Life. Second place went to Daniela Juarez (Bethel High School) for their ceramic piece, Untitled #2. First place went to Lesley Wiewel (Shawnee High School) for their oil painting, Sappho. Best of show went to Ashley Davis (Prague High School) for their acrylic with gold leaf painting, Golden Eyes. Students that placed receive cash prizes sponsored by Shawnee Lions Club and the Junior Service League of Shawnee. The MGMoA would like to congratulate these students, and thank the students who participated in exhibiting their artwork. Honorable mentions are listed on the MGMoA Website. To see a list of all the students that were accepted, please visit www.mgmoa.org/engage. This exhibition’s last day is Sunday, March 27.

For questions please call 405-878-5605 or email education@mgmoa.org. The museum is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. with an admission fee. Masks are recommended but not required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.